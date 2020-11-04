Arlene E. Bruzas, age 87, of Naperville, IL, formerly of Lansing, IL, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020. She is survived by her daughter: Dawn D. (Craig) Stenseth. Arlene was preceded in death by her beloved husband: Norman; and infant daughter: Gwen Ann. Friends are invited to visit with Arlene's family on Friday, November 6 from 9:00 – 11:00 AM at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 AM. Arlene will be laid to rest in Fairmount-Willow Hills Memorial Park in Willow Springs, IL. Arlene was a Cubs fan, enjoyed crocheting, senior trips to the casino, and loved all animals. In keeping with the Covid mandate, masks and hand sanitizer are available at the funeral home. Please sign the online guestbook at www.schroederlauer.com