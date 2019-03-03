Arlene M. Bonet (nee Pellegrini), age 88, a Naperville, IL resident 1995-2012, formerly of Chicago's Roseland and Mount Greenwood neighborhoods, died Friday, March 1, 2019 at Sunrise Assisted Living in Naperville. She was born December 8, 1930 in Chicago, IL.Beloved wife of the late John P. "Jack" Bonet and the late Water B. McIntyre, loving mother of Jerry P. (Jeanne) Bonet of Darien, IL and Donald J. "Don" (Norma) Bonet of Naperville, adored grandmother of Eric, Rachel and Kendra Bonet, devoted daughter of the late Elio "Hack" and Marie (nee Jager) Pellegrini, dear aunt of Lee M. Cera and Richard (Sarah) Ceragioli, colleague and friend of many.Arlene grew up in Roseland and was a graduate of Fenger High School. She received her degree to become a registered nurse from Roseland Community Hospital and was employed there from 1956-1979, leaving as Director of Nursing. Arlene later earned a BSN from Loyola and her Masters in Nursing from Purdue University. She served as Administrative Director of Emergency Medical Services at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago from 1979-1989 and in the same position at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, IL from 1989-1995. Arlene was active in many professional associations during her long career in nursing, including serving as president of Illinois Council Emergency Nurses Association. After retiring, Arlene worked as a docent at Brookfield Zoo, Brookfield, IL.Visitation Tuesday, March 5, 2019, 3:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill Street, Naperville.Funeral services and interment are privateIn lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Chicago Zoological Society, Brookfield Zoo, 3300 Golf Road, Brookfield, IL 60513, (708) 688-8667, www.czs.org/Brookfield-ZOO/DonateFor more information, please call (630) 355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com Published in the Naperville Sun on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary