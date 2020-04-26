|
|
Arlene M. Sage, loving wife, mother and aunt passed away at the age of 74, on Monday, April 20th, 2020. Arlene was born on August 7, 1945 in Chicago, IL to Clements and Anna (Mientus) Heywood. She was married to William Sage on November 11, 1964. Arlene made a career working in the legal industry as a legal assistant, most recently at McAndrews, Held & Malloy, Ltd. in Chicago, IL until she retired in 2011. Arlene was also a small business owner, owning a secretarial business and an antique glass business with her husband. Arlene and Bill raised one daughter, Jennifer. Arlene was preceded in death by her brothers and their wives, Eugene & Betty Bielanski, and Edward & Joan Bielanski. She is survived by her husband, William, her daughter and son-in-law Jennifer & Justin Hobbs, and her granddaughter, Eleanor. She is also survived by her brother and his wife, Robert & Carolyn Heywood, along with many nieces and nephews. Interment will be at SS Peter & Paul Cemetery in Naperville, IL. Donations in Arlene's name may be made to the Morton Arboretum in Lisle, IL. Arrangements entrusted to Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. For more information, please call 630-355-0213 or www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Apr. 26, 2020