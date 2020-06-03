Arlene Rae Lukashevich (nee Vig), age 83, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1971, formerly of Chicago, IL, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Naperville. She was born July 19, 1936 in Lampson, WI.
Beloved wife of the late Anthony "Tony" Lukashevich, whom she married April 20, 1958 and who preceded her in death on April 5, 2015, loving mother of Tony (Sue) Lukashevich of Atlanta, GA, Sandy Lukashevich of Naperville and John (Melina) Lukashevich of Brookfield, IL, adored grandmother of Alex Blust and Zoe Lukashevich, devoted daughter of the late Cecelia (nee Hogen) and Willard Vig, dear sister-in-law of Steve (Gail) Lukas of Chicago, fond aunt of Lisa Popp and family.
Arlene grew up in Spooner, WI and moved to Chicago as a teenager. A loving and devoted homemaker, Arlene later worked as a volunteer nurse at Highland Elementary School and as a secretary at Lincoln Junior High School before taking an administrative assistant position in the Naperville School District 203 building on Hillside Avenue.
Arlene was an avid reader, volunteered at Edward Hospital in Naperville and was a founding member, and The Enforcer, of the Naperville Pie Club.
Due to the current health crisis, a private graveside service will be held Monday, June 1, 2020 at Naperville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Arlene's memory can be made to: The Alzheimer's Association, 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, Suite 800, Chicago , IL 60631, (847) 933-2413, www.alz.org
Arrangements by?Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL.
For more information, please call (630) 355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in Naperville Sun on Jun. 3, 2020.