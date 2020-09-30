Arline C. Martin (nee Carpenter), age 100, a lifelong resident of Naperville, IL, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020 at her home. She was born January 30, 1920 in Naperville.
Beloved wife of the late Peter W. Martin, whom she married February 27, 1954 and who preceded her in death on December 11, 2005, devoted daughter of the late Serenus and Edith (nee Galow) Carpenter, dear sister of the late Violet (the late William) Jacobson and the late Ralph (the late Betty) Carpenter, fond aunt of Beverly (Gene) Pfeiffer, Geri Jacobson, Cheryl Kundtz and the late Allen (Sharon) Jacobson, cherished great-aunt of Kristina (Jay) Perrell, the late Robert Carpenter and the late Mark Pfeiffer, great-great aunt of several, special friend of Ellie Byrd who was like a daughter to Arline.
Arline grew up in Naperville, attended Ellsworth Elementary School and was a 1937 graduate of Naperville High School. She was employed for 42 years by Kroehler Manufacturing Co., Naperville in many different capacities, the last duty being the Procurement Department. Arline retired in 1980. She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Naperville and enjoyed golf, swimming, bike riding, walking, traveling and playing cards.
Family and friends will meet Thursday, October 1, 2020, 11:00 AM at Naperville Cemetery for graveside services with Rev. Duane Mevis officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Arline's memory may be made to: Salvation Army, PO Box 1959, Atlanta, GA 30301, 1-800-SAL-ARMY (1-800-725-2769), https://www.salvationarmyusa.org/usn/ways-to-give/
