1/1
Arline C. Martin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arline C. Martin (nee Carpenter), age 100, a lifelong resident of Naperville, IL, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020 at her home. She was born January 30, 1920 in Naperville.

Beloved wife of the late Peter W. Martin, whom she married February 27, 1954 and who preceded her in death on December 11, 2005, devoted daughter of the late Serenus and Edith (nee Galow) Carpenter, dear sister of the late Violet (the late William) Jacobson and the late Ralph (the late Betty) Carpenter, fond aunt of Beverly (Gene) Pfeiffer, Geri Jacobson, Cheryl Kundtz and the late Allen (Sharon) Jacobson, cherished great-aunt of Kristina (Jay) Perrell, the late Robert Carpenter and the late Mark Pfeiffer, great-great aunt of several, special friend of Ellie Byrd who was like a daughter to Arline.

Arline grew up in Naperville, attended Ellsworth Elementary School and was a 1937 graduate of Naperville High School. She was employed for 42 years by Kroehler Manufacturing Co., Naperville in many different capacities, the last duty being the Procurement Department. Arline retired in 1980. She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Naperville and enjoyed golf, swimming, bike riding, walking, traveling and playing cards.

Family and friends will meet Thursday, October 1, 2020, 11:00 AM at Naperville Cemetery for graveside services with Rev. Duane Mevis officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Arline's memory may be made to: Salvation Army, PO Box 1959, Atlanta, GA 30301, 1-800-SAL-ARMY (1-800-725-2769), https://www.salvationarmyusa.org/usn/ways-to-give/

Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL.

For more information, please call (630) 355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Naperville Sun on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved