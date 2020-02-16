|
|
Arnold "Arnie" Massier, age 97, peacefully passed away joining his family in heaven on Friday February 14th, 2020. Born May 7, 1922 in Naperville, Illinois, to Mary and Adam Massier Sr., Arnie was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, George Massier and Adam Massier, Jr. Arnie was a World War II Veteran and Prisoner of War. He served in the U.S Army's I-company, 3rd battalion, 15th regiment, 3rd infantry division. Arnie began his service to his country on November 3, 1943 at the age of 20 after being drafted. Arnie proudly fought for the United State of America in: Africa, Sicily, and the European theatre of WWII, before being captured in Salerno, Italy on October 31, 1943. For over a year and a half Arnie was a prisoner of war in Stalag, a German prison work camp. On April 13,1945 after walking hundreds of miles under German command, he and four other prisoners rolled off a hill and escaped. Ultimately Arnie received a Purple Heart for wounds he endured during his capture. After the war, Arnie worked as a furniture upholsterer at Naperville's Kroehler Manufacturing Company for 38 years. Arnie was an active member of the Naperville Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873. For 30 years he spoke to thousands of junior high and high school students about his experiences in the war. Arnie also loved to volunteer at the VFW's yearly Turkey Drive and participate in parades and patriotic activities. Arnie was a beloved active member of Naperville's Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church until his late 80's. Arnie will be remembered as a humble man who loved his family, enjoyed making friends, walking along the Riverwalk, tending to his beautiful rose garden and cheering on his beloved Chicago Cubs. In 2015, a capacity crowd at Wrigley Field gave Arnie a standing ovation as he was honored on the field for his service to his country. Arnie is survived by his dear neighbors who serve as his adopted family: Jennifer Reichert, the Baker and Bandemer families; dedicated friends Elitsa Bizios and Patrick Cummings; as well as countless adoring loved ones. Visitation will be Wednesday, February 19, 9:00 AM until 10:30 AM at the Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM at SS.Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 36 N. Ellsworth St., Naperville. Interment with military honors will follow at SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Naperville. For information please call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Feb. 16, 2020