Ashley Richard Hibbe, age 89, a longtime resident of Naperville, IL, passed away peacefully on November 26, 2019. He was born on December 23, 1929 in Chicago, IL. Ashley is survived by his loving daughters, Sharon Hibbe of Naperville and Lauren (Frank) Sramek of Riverside, IL; and his grandsons, Nolan and Donovan Sramek. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 32 years, Margaret Hibbe; his parents, Charles H. and Alice F. Hibbe; his brother, Charles H. Hibbe, Jr. and sister, Charmaine Hibbe. Ashley was a graduate of Tilden Technical High School, Class of 1948. He proudly served in the Illinois National Guard from 1948 until 1957. Ashley worked as an electrical lineman for over 30 years and retired in 1989. In his free time, Ashley loved to golf, ride his bicycle, play pool, and spend time with his grandsons. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. For those who would like to leave a lasting tribute to Ashley's life, memorials to the would be greatly appreciated. Visitation will be Monday, December 2, 3:00 until 8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, December 3, 10:30 AM at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 1215 Modaff Rd., Naperville. Interment will be private. For information please call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Nov. 29, 2019