Audrey A. Bermes (nee Dillon), age 90, a lifelong resident of Naperville, IL, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020 at St. Patrick's Residence in Naperville. She was born March 30, 1929 in Naperville.A Memorial Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 12, 2020, 9:00-10:30 AM at?Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville.Services will begin Wednesday, 10:30 AM from the funeral home and will proceed to an 11:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 36 N. Ellsworth St., Naperville.A procession will follow to SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Naperville.For a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213 for more information.