Audrey A. Bermes (nee Dillon), age 90, a lifelong resident of Naperville, IL, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020 at St. Patrick's Residence in Naperville. She was born March 30, 1929 in Naperville.
A Memorial Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 12, 2020, 9:00-10:30 AM at?Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville.
Services will begin Wednesday, 10:30 AM from the funeral home and will proceed to an 11:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 36 N. Ellsworth St., Naperville.
A procession will follow to SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Naperville.
For a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com
or call (630) 355-0213 for more information.