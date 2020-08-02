1/1
Audrey A. Bermes
1929 - 2020
{ "" }
Audrey A. Bermes (nee Dillon), age 90, a lifelong resident of Naperville, IL, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020 at St. Patrick's Residence in Naperville. She was born March 30, 1929 in Naperville.

A Memorial Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 12, 2020, 9:00-10:30 AM at?Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville.

Services will begin Wednesday, 10:30 AM from the funeral home and will proceed to an 11:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 36 N. Ellsworth St., Naperville.

A procession will follow to SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Naperville.

For a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213 for more information.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Naperville Sun on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
AUG
12
Service
10:30 AM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
AUG
12
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
