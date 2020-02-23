|
Audrey started her career in the travel industry with United Airlines at the age of eighteen.
After her first trip to Hawaii, she developed a passion for travel.
Her travel experience & knowledge led her to open her own travel agency, and in the early 1970's
Audrey opened Cameo Travel in Downers Grove & followed a second office in Naperville.
In the early 1990's she teamed up with her husband & daughter, to open
My Travel Agent in Naperville.
Audrey helped clients plan honeymoons, anniversa-
ry trips, and everything from destination weddings
to "bucket list" destinations.
She traveled so much that it was easier for her to list the countries she hadn't seen, than the ones she'd traveled to.
Many of her clients became close friends, and she even helped many people start their careers in travel.
Audrey was an amazing, inspiring and beautiful woman that lived her life to the fullest and with much adventure and Integrity.
She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, business woman, teacher, artist, volunteer and friend.
Audrey is survived by her husband, three daughters & grandchildren. She will be forever remembered for her beautiful smile, gentle eyes, compassionate heart and unconditional love.
Although our hearts are heavy, we celebrate her life and find comfort that she is in heaven watching over us.
She left a lasting legacy through treasured memories and traditions. A private family memorial has been held for Audrey Limor.
Published in the Naperville Sun on Feb. 23, 2020