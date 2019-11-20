|
|
Duane B. Moore was born on December 16, 1954 in Salem, Massachusetts. He passed on the morning of November 16, 2019. Visitation hours will be on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 4pm – 9pm. On Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 10am – 11am there will be a viewing followed by a service from 11am – 12pm. All will be held at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services at 44 S. Mill Street in Naperville, Illinois, 60540. Duane is survived by his wife, Patti, daughters, Kelly Clarke and Katie, grandchildren, Tori, Ava, and Jack, siblings, David Moore (Vivian), Donna Hayes (Chuck Smith), Diane Slater (Glenn), Daryl Moore (Kim Sobieski), and Derek Moore (Farrah), and numerous nieces and nephews. Duane graduated from Glenbrook North High School in 1972. After a year of working, he attended the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign for Engineering. He ultimately graduated from DeVry Technical Institute of Technology. He began working for EMI repairing cathode X-ray tubes and being on-call for emergency repair work, as these were usually used at hospitals. He then began at Sony in the high-end equipment repair department. After Sony, he became self employed as a video engineer. After many years and numerous projects, he was invited to work for Harpo Studios. He spent 25 years with them and experienced more than most people could even imagine, including being nominated for an Emmy in 1997. In 1988, Duane shot a Hole-In-One on his first attempt at golfing. After Harpo Studios, he began to enjoy retirement life at homes he owned in Naperville, Illinois and Palmetto, Florida. His love for sailing evolved and he joined his parents who had already belonged to the DuPage Power Squadron. His involvement of over 15 years included teaching Weather, receiving numerous Merits, and was honored as Commander three times. He is also the current Commander. Duane also enjoyed playing the drums. In his earlier years, he was a member of a band called The Cucumber Rebellion. Later in life he was asked to join Joe's Garage. He played numerous venues including opening for Doobie Brothers at the Naperville Rib Fest. He was also a member of The Hardened Bunker Rock & Soul Review which had a benefit concert that helped raise over $3,500 for Operation Support Out Troops. He developed life-long friendships with many of the people he interacted with and shared his love of life with all of them.
Published in the Naperville Sun on Nov. 20, 2019