Barbara A. Marek, age 88, longtime Naperville resident, passed away March 10, 2019 at Sunrise Senior Living in Naperville. Barbara was born on February 1, 1931 in Chicago to Stuart and Ruth (Brigel) Anderson. She graduated from Downers Grove High School in Downers Grove, IL. Barbara received a Bachelor of Arts from North Central College, and received a Master of Arts in Education from National College of Education in Evanston, IL. Barbara's family moved to a farm on Hobson Road in Naperville in 1939. She had a passion for horses, and loved her Indian pony, Patches. Barbara met Walter E. Marek at North Central College; they married in 1955, and settled in Naperville. She taught English at Hinsdale High School and Washington Jr. High School in Naperville. She was the founding chairman of the Naperville Associates of the Art Institute of Chicago. She enjoyed spending time at the Morton Arboretum and writing poetry about nature. She loved classical music, and played recorder in a Baroque recorder group. Barbara was a frequent volunteer at the Naperville Heritage Society, researching paintings at the Martin Mitchell Mansion and her family's farm history on Greene Rd. in Naperville. Barbara is survived by her daughters Adrienne (Clark) Smith and Christine (Mark) Simpson, grandchildren Dylan and Brianna Smith and Jack and Trevor Simpson, all of Naperville. She was preceded in death by her husband Walter, and her parents Stuart and Ruth (Brigel) Anderson. Visitation will be at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington St., Naperville, on Thursday, March 14, 4 - 8 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Morton Arboretum, 4100 IL Route 53, Lisle, IL 60532. Info beidelmankunschfh.com 630-355-0264 Published in the Naperville Sun on Mar. 13, 2019