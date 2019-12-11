|
|
Barbara J. Etter (nee O'Brien), age 85 of Naperville, passed away December 9, 2019 in Naperville. Barbara was a member of Bethany Lutheran church for over 50 years. She was employed as a teacher and then stayed home to raise her family. She then went to work for Marshall Field & Co. for 32 years and was active in many volunteer activities. Barbara lived at Arbor Terrace of Naperville, where she was well loved by the staff who took outstanding care of her at the end of her life. She was known for her sweet disposition and happy outlook on life. She is survived by her children Michael (Lauri) Etter, Karin (Donald) Mulder and Laura (Craig) Bahlmann; grandchildren Nicholas and Benjamin Etter, Carly and Ashley Mulder and Erin and Ryan Bahlmann. She was preceded in death by her parents Harry and Clara O'Brien and her husband Donal Etter. A visitation for Barbara will be held on Thursday, December 12, from 4 until 8 p.m. at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington St., Naperville. A funeral service will be held Friday December 13th at 11 a.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church, 1550 Modaff Road, Naperville, with visitation from 10:30 a.m. until time of service. Interment will follow at Lake Street Memorial Park Cemetery, Elgin, IL. In Lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the Lutheran Women's Missionary League or Lutheran Child and Family services. Info www.beidelmankunschfh.com. 630-355-2264
Published in the Naperville Sun on Dec. 11, 2019