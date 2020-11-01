1/
Barbara J. Kerins
1928 - 2020
Barbara J. Kerins, age 92 of Lisle, former resident of Naperville since 1964, passed away peacefully, Thursday, October 22, 2020 on Abbey Lane at Villa St. Benedict. She was born March 11, 1928 in Chicago to her loving late parents Eugene and Margaret Kelly. Cherished wife of Daniel J. Kerins, wedded on Dec. 26, 1953. Beloved mother of Margaret (Thomas) Cleary, Daniel Kelly (Rosalyn) Kerins, and Patrick Kerins. Adored grandmother of Angela Cleary, Daniel Cleary, Peter Cleary and Samuel Kerins. Barbara was a long-time member of SS. Peter and Paul Church of Naperville. She was strong in her faith, devoted to her husband Dan, and her children and grandchildren. She was politically astute and a true activist in her own rite. Barbara had deep love for her family, a quiet dignity and she treated all who crossed her path with kindness and respect. She will be forever missed. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Patrick's Residence, 1400 Brookdale Rd., Naperville, IL 60563. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial: Thursday, November 5th at 11:00 a.m. at SS. Peter & Paul Church, 36 N. Ellsworth St., Naperville, IL 60540. Interment is private. Future inurnment at St. Michael Cemetery, Wheaton, IL. Arrangements entrusted to Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. For more information, please call 630-355-0213 or www.friedrich-jones.com



Published in Naperville Sun on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
SS. Peter & Paul Church
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
