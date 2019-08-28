Home

Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Barbara J. Litchfield


1937 - 2019
Barbara J. Litchfield Obituary
Barbara J. "Barb" Litchfield (nee Moore), age 81, a longtime resident of Naperville, IL, passed away peacefully on August 23, 2019. She was born on August 26, 1937 in Elmhurst, IL to the late Gladys and Frank Moore. Barb is survived by her husband of 54 years Merrill A. Litchfield; children Traci (Rutcherd III) Johnson and Edward "Ted" (Katharine) Litchfield; grandchildren Rutcherd (Abby) Johnson IV, Teagan (Tristan) Nicks, Taylor Johnson, Rylan Johnson, Lukas Litchfield, and Juliana Litchfield; great grandchild Koby Nicks; brother Donald Moore; aunt to many nieces and nephews. Barb graduated from Washington High School in Illinois before earning her Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education from North Central College in Naperville. She was a longtime member of Grace United Methodist Church in Naperville. Family and friends invited to gather for Memorial Visitation on Monday, September 2, from 4:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services 44 S. Mill St. Naperville, IL 60540. Interment will be private. For those wishing to leave a lasting tribute to Barb's memory in lieu of flowers, donations to Grace United Methodist Church, 300 East Gartner Rd., Naperville IL 60540 would be appreciated. For more information, please call (630)355-0213.
Published in the Naperville Sun on Aug. 28, 2019
