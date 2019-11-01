|
Barbara L. Olenick, age 70, a longtime resident of Naperville, IL, passed away on October 28, 2019 at Edward Hospital in Naperville. She was born on September 20, 1949 in Chicago, IL. Barb is survived by her devoted husband of 47 years, Dr. Gregory J. Olenick; her loving children, Gregory (Susana) Olenick of Spain, Nicole (Jody) Grimaldi of Woodridge, IL and Samantha Olenick of Naperville, IL; her cherished grandchildren, Bella, Sofia, Olivia, Alejandro, Ava and Ellie; her dear sisters, Lorrie Lyn (William) Adamson and Nancy (Scott Nowicki) Van Ness; her brother-in-law Michael DeAngelis; as well as many adored nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Eleanore Van Ness, and her sister, Carole Ann DeAngelis. Barb lit up the room with her joyful personality and infectious smile. Of all the things she did in this life, nothing compared to being with her beloved husband or spending time with her children and sisters. Like her mother, Barb enjoyed cooking and baking delicious desserts for her grandchildren. In addition to annual trips to Spain to visit her son, Barb's passions included tennis, reading, shopping, and daily phone calls with the people who meant the most. She was a positive presence to everybody she touched until her very last day on Earth. Barb will be missed by all and remembered forever. Visitation will be Monday, November 4, 3:00 until 8:00 PM at the Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 5, 10:30 AM at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 1215 Modaff Rd., Naperville. For information please call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Nov. 1, 2019