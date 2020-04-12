|
|
Barbara T. "Barb" Juckins (nee Nau), age 79, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1990, formerly of Orland Park, IL, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at her home. She was born on February 15, 1941 in Chicago, IL.
Beloved wife of Conrad J. "Skip" Juckins, whom she married March 17, 1962, loving mother of Teri Kovarik, Diane (Bill) Kovarik, Joan (Rachel) Simpkins and James Juckins, adored grandmother of Collins Simpkins, devoted daughter of the late Ernest and Erna Nau, dear sister of the late Patricia Seifert and the late Bob (the late Kathy) Nau, sister-in-law of Este Jones, fond aunt, great-aunt and friend of many.
Barbara grew up in Chicago's Chicago Lawn neighborhood (where she met her husband, Skip), attended St. Nicholas of Tolentine Grade School and was a 1959 graduate of Lourdes High School.
A loving and devoted homemaker, Barbara also worked as an office manager for a child psychiatrist and for an insurance company. Most recently, she worked as a realtor and co-owned Riverwalk Realty in Naperville with her husband, Skip. Barbara was a longtime board member of 360 Youth Services in Naperville.
Services and interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Barbara's memory may be made to: 360 Youth Services, 1305 W. Oswego Rd., Naperville, IL 60540, (630) 961-2992 ext. 1127, https://360youthservices.org/
Arrangements by?Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL.
For more information, please call (630) 355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Apr. 12, 2020