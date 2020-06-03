Bart C. Federici, age 51, a resident of Willowbrook, IL, formerly of Willow Springs, IL, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 1, 2020 at AMITA Adventist Medical Center in Hinsdale, IL. He was born on May 11, 1969 in Hackensack, NJ.
Beloved husband of Tina Federici (nee Pry), whom he married August 1, 2015, loving Dog Dad of Trouble and Lucky, loving brother of Paul (Michele) Federici of Wausau, WI, adored uncle of Austin, Maddux, Samantha and Nikolas Federici, devoted son of Marilyn Federici of Naperville and the late Deacon Bart L. Federici, dear cousin of Kenneth (Sara) Larow III, Charles (Dodie) Larow and the late Jeffrey Larow, and their children, Trey, Lukus and Nicholas Larow, friend of many.
Bart grew up in Parsippany, NJ and moved to Naperville as a teenager. He was a 1987 graduate of Benet Academy in Lisle, IL and held a BA in Art History from the University of Illinois at Urbana–Champaign and a MS in Information Systems from DePaul University in Chicago. Bart owned and operated several computer consulting companies and was an avid consumer of technology.
A visitation will be held Friday, June 5, 2020, 4:00-7:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL. Due to the current health crisis, the visitation will be limited to 10 people at a time.
A private funeral service will be held Saturday, June 6th with Rev. Scott Huggins officiating.
Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Bart's memory may be made to: Naperville Responds for Our Veterans, 210 S. Washington St., Naperville, IL 60540, (331) 684-7899, nrfov.org or Trio Animal Foundation, 516 North Ogden Ave. Suite 199, Chicago, IL 60642, (312) 909-9680, https://www.trioanimalfoundation.org/
Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL.
For more information, please call (630) 355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in Naperville Sun on Jun. 3, 2020.