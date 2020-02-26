|
Beatrice Bocean-Silva, age 37, a resident of Aurora, and formerly of Naperville, IL, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020 at Edward Hospital. She was born on December 23, 1982 in Bucharest, Romania to her loving parents, Virgil and Tatiana Bocean. Cherished wife of Daniel V. Silva, wedded on October 28, 2011. Beloved mother of Julian and Luke. Adored granddaughter of Vasile Garbescu and the late Maria. Loving daughter-in-law of Daniel and Elizabeth Silva, Sr. Dearest sister-in-law of Christine (Jamel) Newsom, Alexander Silva, and Zachary (Kaitlyn) Silva. Awesome aunt of Jamel Thomas, Sophia, and Camila Newsom, and Oliver Silva. Dearest granddaughter-in-law of Amalia. Beatrice graduated from St. Francis High School, Wheaton, she received her Bachelor's Degree in Finance from University of Illinois, Chicago and her Master's Degree in Business Administration from DePaul University. She received the highest honors through-out her education, including making the Dean's list every year in both colleges. She started working for UBS Financial and most recently of PMA Financial of Naperville. Beatrice was an animal lover, and dedicated much of her time at local humane societies. She was actively involved in health, fitness and yoga. She enjoyed volunteering at her children's school with different activities. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her name to Susan G. Komen, 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 526, Dallas, TX 75244, www.komen.org Visitation will be Friday, February 28th, 3:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, February 29th 9:30 AM at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 36 N. Ellsworth St., Naperville. Interment to follow at SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Naperville. For more information, please call 630-355-0213 or www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in the Naperville Sun from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020