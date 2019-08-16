|
Becky Fabian nee Namen, age 58, of Naperville, Illinois has passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of Michael Fabian; loving mother Michael (Katie) and Danielle (John); loving GiGi of Paxson and Kinsley; loving aunt of many nephews and nieces.
Becky was a long time realtor at John Greene Realtor. She will be dearly missed by her loving family and friends. A memorial service will be held Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Bear Cave Lake, 1126 Simons Road, Oswego, IL 60543, from 2:00PM to 8:00PM. In lieu of flowers please send donations to nationalbreastcancer.org
Published in the Naperville Sun on Aug. 16, 2019