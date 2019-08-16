Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bear Cave Lake
1126 Simons Road
Oswego, IL
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Becky Fabian
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Becky Fabian


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Becky Fabian Obituary
Becky Fabian nee Namen, age 58, of Naperville, Illinois has passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of Michael Fabian; loving mother Michael (Katie) and Danielle (John); loving GiGi of Paxson and Kinsley; loving aunt of many nephews and nieces.

Becky was a long time realtor at John Greene Realtor. She will be dearly missed by her loving family and friends. A memorial service will be held Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Bear Cave Lake, 1126 Simons Road, Oswego, IL 60543, from 2:00PM to 8:00PM. In lieu of flowers please send donations to nationalbreastcancer.org
Published in the Naperville Sun on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Becky's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.