Ben Buford Herring
1939 - 2020
Ben Buford Herring, 81, of Aurora, IL, passed away October 19, 2020 in Myrtle Beach, SC. Born May 25, 1939 in Greenville, AL, he was a son of the late A.B. and Myrtle (Fleming) Herring. Ben was united in marriage to Judith "Judy" Ann (Jaycox) Herring in August of 1981.

Ben grew up in Pekin, Illinois and was a graduate of Western Illinois University. After graduation, Ben moved to the Chicagoland suburbs and spent over 40 years in the greater Naperville/Plainfield area. He was a small business owner and for many years was a member of the Plainfield, IL Lions Club. Survivors include his devoted wife, Judy (Jaycox) Herring; a son, Jefferey Herring; four daughters, Danae Mitchell, Leigh Hoyt, Jayne Willard, Jacque Clermont; sister, Kathi Scott; 4 grandsons; 7 granddaughters and 3 great-granddaughters. Ben's passion was innovation and entrepreneurship, which led to many successful business ventures. Ben and Judy spent their free time traveling the world but his favorite family spot for over 30 years was Myrtle Beach, South Carolina where he and Judy have a home. This special spot is where he enjoyed southern food, golf, sunshine and most of all, family and friends. Ben was a kind and generous man. He was a loving husband, caring dad and a fun "Poppy." Ben always had a smile on his face and brought joy and humor everywhere he went. He was an adventurous man who enjoyed boating and riding motorcycles with his longtime friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Naperville Education Foundation, 203 W. Hillside, Naperville, IL 60540 nef@naperville203.org All services are private. Interment at Naperville Cemetery, Naperville, IL. Arrangements entrusted to Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. For more information, please call 630-355-0213 or www.friedrich-jones.com



Published in Naperville Sun on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Memories & Condolences

November 12, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
November 12, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. 2nd Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
