|
|
Ben H. Warren, Jr., age 62 of Oswego, formerly of Naperville, passed away peacefully Saturday, February 29, 2020 with his family by his side after a lengthy illness. He was born September 16, 1957 in Charlotte, NC to his loving parents, Carolyn M. Warren and the late Ben H. Warren, Sr. of Naperville. Cherished husband of Kris Bagamery-Warren, wedded on September 23, 1989. Beloved father of Victoria (fiancé Joseph DeNatale) Warren of Naperville and Benny H. Warren, III of Oswego. Brother of Banks Warren of Warrenville, IL and Timothy P. Warren of Naperville. Brother-in-law of Kari (Mike) Franz of Sugar Grove. Favorite uncle of many nieces and nephews. Ben graduated from Naperville Central High School, class of 1975 and attended Clemson University. Ben spent his entire working career in the residential and commercial irrigation field. He was an avid fisherman and outdoorsman. He especially enjoyed his time at the family cabin in Hayward, WI. In lieu of flowers, to help others with blood disorders, please make a blood or monetary donation to American Red Cross www.redcrossblood.org. PO Box 37839 Boone, IA 50037-0839. Memorial Visitation: Friday, March 6th 4:00-7:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. Memorial Service to follow at 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Interment is private. For more information, please call 630-355-0213 or www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Mar. 4, 2020