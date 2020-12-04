Age 77, of Shorewood, IL and formerly Woodridge, IL passed away peacefully at home with her loving family by her side on Saturday November 28, 2020. She was born May 17, 1943 in Chicago, IL to the late Josephine (nee Carbo) and Camillo Giancarlo. Beloved mother of Joyce (Larry) Snyder, Jennifer (Jeff) Bernier and Joe (Lisa) Ellis; proud and devoted "Nana" of Emily (Zeke) Bandy, Charles Snyder, Carter Bernier, Chase Bernier, Hannah Ellis and Gianna Ellis. She will be missed by her canine companions: her baby, Cammie Jo, Wrigley, Mazie, Drako and Shade.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 35 years, Daniel Dow, Sr.; her parents; brother, James Giancarlo; and step-children, Daniel Dow, Jr and Kimberly Dow.
Bernadette attended Proviso West High School in Hillside, IL. She spent the majority of her career at AT&T, retiring after 27 years. She found her most fulfilling career later in life working for Midwest Heart Specialists in Naperville, IL. She was a member of Calvary Church in Naperville, IL for over 40 years and loved singing in the choir. Her humor, pearls of wisdom, and sunny disposition will be missed by all.
Funeral services will be held Saturday December 5, 2020 at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.) Joliet, where visitation will take place from 9 a.m. until services begin at 11 a.m. Facemasks and social distancing are required and capacity restrictions will be observed. Interment will be private at Naperville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bernadette's name can be made to Homeswithhope.org
or the Will County Humane Society.
For more information please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
where you can share a favorite memory or leave a condolence.