Betty Gillen (nee Sarlitto), age 89, passed away peacefully on December 29, 2019. Betty is survived by children Kathy Gillen Kinka (Jack), Bob Gillen (Mary), Tom Gillen (Linda), and Linda Gillen Evans (Randy); grandchildren Hilary Kinka, Greg Evans, Matt Gillen (Brianna), Adam Evans and Kayla Adams; and brother Ronald Sarlitto (Tina). She was predeceased on Dec. 4, 2019 by husband John "Jack" Gillen of Naperville, by son Dan Gillen (Tracy) in 2013, and by her brother Raymond Sarlitto (Adele) in 2017.
Born October 31, 1930, Betty grew up in Brookfield, IL, the only daughter of Samuel and Elizabeth Sarlitto. She formed lifelong friendships at St. Barbara's elementary school in Brookfield and Nazareth Academy in LaGrange Park, graduating high school in 1948. She then attended Illinois State Normal University (now Illinois State University) graduating in 1952, BS Education. There she was charmed by the blue eyes of Jack Gillen, whom she married in 1952. Betty later earned her Master's degree in Library Science from Northern Illinois University, and had a fulfilling career as a librarian at Naperville Central High School and as Head of the Circulation Department at Nichols Library, at both 110 S. Washington Street and 200 W. Jefferson Avenue. She retired in 1999.
A proud resident of Naperville for over 65 years, Betty was a founding member of St. Raphael's parish and belonged to St. Thomas the Apostle Church. She was a lifelong member (emeritus) of the American Association of University Women, and the American Library Association for over 40 years. She always remained engaged in current events and loved to learn and travel; the family has wonderful stories and memories of vacations that Betty planned. Betty was known for her exceptional organizational skills, setting a beautiful table for family gatherings, making "black cows" and introducing the game of chicken foot to grandchildren. Her sage advice and kindness will be missed.
Visitation with the family will be held Saturday, January 18 at 10:00 AM, with memorial mass to follow at 11:00 AM. Both will be held at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 1500 Brookdale Road, Naperville.
Published in the Naperville Sun on Jan. 5, 2020