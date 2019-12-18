|
Betty Gardner, 102 passed away December 15, 2019 in Naperville, Illinois. Betty was born December 25 1916 in Chicago Illinois. She is preceded in death by her parents Anna and George Marton, three sisters Mary, Anna and Helen, and her loving husband Willis Gardner of 57 years, One son Willis James Gardner and a granddaughter Lisa Doolittle. Betty is survived by one son Lawrence (Wendy) Gardner, grandson Jim (Lynda) Gardner, granddaughters Sheri Simos of Aurora, Laura Gardner of Aurora, and Debbie Gardner of Tennessee, as well as numerous great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Betty was a long time member of Calvary Church in Naperville Illinois. Betty was also known for her humor and kind heart. She will be missed by many. A visitation will be held at Woodlawn Funeral Home 7750 W Cermak Rd Forest Park, IL on Wednesday December 18th from 1130am-1230pm when services will start. Burial will be at Woodlawn Memorial Park at 1pm. For more information please visit www.woodlawnchicago.com or call 708-442-8500
Published in the Naperville Sun on Dec. 18, 2019