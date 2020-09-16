Betty H. Menze nee Hesebeck age 81, of Aurora, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at her home. She was born July 6, 1939 in Ocheyedan, Iowa. Betty was employed for nearly 40 years with AT&T in various positions and was an AT&T Pioneer. She was a longtime and active member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Naperville and a volunteer with Loaves & Fishes food pantry. She also was a Ribfest volunteer and enjoyed crossword puzzles, cross stitch and gardening. She is survived by her daughter Michelle (Mark) McGarigle; two brothers James (Lola) and Jerry Hesebeck; a brother in law Jay (Agnes) Menze and nieces and nephews, Andrew & Stacy Menze, Steven, Sherwin, Sherry, Treven, Trent, Rebecca, Travis, Myron, Eric, Amy and Stacey Hesebeck. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard, her parents Fred and Gertrude Hesebeck, a brother Ronald and a sister in law LaRene Hesebeck. A funeral service will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020. 4:00 p.m. at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington St. Naperville. A visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service. Interment Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Omaha, NE. Memorials in Betty's memory may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church or Loaves & Fishes. Arrangements are being made by the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S.Washington St. Naperville. 630 355 0264. www.beidelmankunschfh.com