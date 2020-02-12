|
|
Betty J. Allee (nee Miller), age 94, a resident of Cedar Lake Village in Plainfield, IL, former lifelong resident of Indianapolis, IN, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Symphony of the Tillers, Oswego, IL. She was born May 5, 1925 in Indianapolis, IN.
Beloved wife of the late George E. Allee, whom she married November 22, 1952 and who preceded her in death on June 5, 1994, loving mother of Susan (Richard) Colclesser of Bloomington, IN and Sandra (Donald) Johnson of Naperville, IL, adored grandmother of Amy (Clarke) Joyner and Ted Johnson, cherished great-grandmother of Logan Pelfree, devoted daughter of the late Lacy and Ida (nee Pesola) Miller, dear sister of the late Lindell (the late Norma) Miller and the late Lester (Lynn) Miller, fond cousin, aunt, great-aunt and friend of many.
Betty grew up in Indianapolis, IN and was a 1943 graduate of Arsenal Technical High School. She was employed as a legal secretary with Bridgeport Brass Corp and Eli Lilly & Company and was a longtime member of Pleasant Run United Church of Christ, all located in Indianapolis. Betty was a leader of Bible Study Fellowship and enjoyed sewing and painting.
Visitation will be held Thursday, February 13, 10:00-11:00 AM at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1310 Shepherd Dr., Naperville, IL 60565, (630) 961-9220.
A celebration of Betty's life will follow Thursday, 11:00 AM at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church with Rev. Mark Carlsson officiating.
A luncheon reception will follow the service at the church.
Private Entombment: Forest Lawn Cemetery, Greenwood, IN.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Betty may be made to: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1310 Shepherd Dr., Naperville, IL 60565, (630) 961-9220, https://www.goodshepherd-naperville.org/giving/
Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL.
For more information, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213.
Published in the Naperville Sun on Feb. 12, 2020