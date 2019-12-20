|
Betty Scholz, 96, passed away peacefully December 11, 2019 in Naperville, Illinois. Betty was born September 17, 1923 in Chicago Illinois. She is preceded in death by her parents Christina and Emil Rodeck and a brother Raymond Rodeck. Betty is survived by two daughters, Susan Colwell of Surprise, AZ and Holly Scholz of Aurora, and one son David Stewart, four grandsons Jason Pautler, Benjamin Piper, James Cannella and Anthony Stewart.
Betty, along with her husband Fred Scholz, founded the Happy Times Nursery School in Naperville. A celebration of life will be held for Betty in January. Donations in her honor can be made to the .
Published in the Naperville Sun from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019