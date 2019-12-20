Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Scholz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Jane Scholz


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Jane Scholz Obituary
Betty Scholz, 96, passed away peacefully December 11, 2019 in Naperville, Illinois. Betty was born September 17, 1923 in Chicago Illinois. She is preceded in death by her parents Christina and Emil Rodeck and a brother Raymond Rodeck. Betty is survived by two daughters, Susan Colwell of Surprise, AZ and Holly Scholz of Aurora, and one son David Stewart, four grandsons Jason Pautler, Benjamin Piper, James Cannella and Anthony Stewart.

Betty, along with her husband Fred Scholz, founded the Happy Times Nursery School in Naperville. A celebration of life will be held for Betty in January. Donations in her honor can be made to the .
Published in the Naperville Sun from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -