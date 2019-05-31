Beverly J. "Bev" Suich (nee Bezmek), age 82, a resident of Oswego, IL, formerly of Naperville, IL, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Symphony of Orchard Valley in Aurora, IL. She was born February 8, 1937 in Evergreen Park, IL.Beloved wife of John R. Suich, whom she married June 27, 1968, loving mother of Debra (the late Charles) Massey (Mark Johnson) of Aurora, IL and Thomas J. Suich of Oswego, adored grandmother of Philip A. and Daniel J. Massey of Oswego, devoted daughter of the late Peter and Rita (nee Marciniak) Bezmek, dear sister of the late James P. Bezmek, sister-in-law of Robert J. Suich of Goreville, IL, fond cousin, aunt, great-aunt and friend of many. Beverly grew up on Chicago's South Side and was a 1955 graduate of Lourdes High School. She will be remembered as a loving homemaker and a devout Roman Catholic. Beverly was a former member of SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Naperville and The Shrine of Christ the King in Winfield, IL. Visitation will be held Monday, June 3, 2019, 4:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL. A celebration of Beverly's life will be held Tuesday, June 4, 11:00 AM in the funeral home.Interment: Resurrection Cemetery, Justice, IL.Beverly loved animals, especially dogs. In lieu of flowers, donations in Beverly's memory may be made to: PAWS Chicago, 1997 N. Clybourn Ave., Chicago, IL 60614, (773) 475-4242, http://www.pawschicago.org/how-to-help/donate/For more information, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213. Published in the Naperville Sun on May 31, 2019