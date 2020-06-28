Brent C. Morin, 60, resident of Naperville since 2000 and formerly of Canada, passed on Monday, June 22, 2020 with his family by his side. He was born to Norma (nee Desermeau) and Cliff Morin on May 22, 1960. Beloved husband of Laura (nee Bubulka), whom he married on July 15, 2017, former spouse of Kim Morin (nee Frank), loving father of Cale Morin and Luke Morin, caring stepfather of Chase and Kyle Matus, dear brother of Keri (Norm) Jakubowski, Jeff (Sandra) Morin, and Shaun (Barb) Morin, fond uncle to Megan, Chelsea, Morgan, Brittney, and Levi, great-uncle and friend of many. Brent spent 36 years in the steel industry. He started at IPSCO Steel in Regina, Saskatchewan in 1984. He was part of the acquisition team when SSAB acquired IPSCO. He remained with SSAB and ended his career as the Director of Supply Chain. Brent was diagnosed with cancer on April 27, just three days short of his retirement date. His extraordinary loyalty to the company and the many friendships he made over the years will forever be remembered. Brent was an avid fisherman from the time he was a young boy in Ottawa, Ontario. His father was a member of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the family was relocated to Regina, Saskatchewan when Brent was a teenager. He soon found his new fishing holes in the Qu'Appelle Lakes around Regina. In his twenties, Brent started to take fly-in fishing trips to Northern Saskatchewan. He taught and passed along his love of fishing to his boys. For the past nine years he took the boys to his favorite place on earth - Reindeer Lake in Northern Saskatchewan. As a Canadian, hockey was in Brent's blood. Both boys played from a young age and Brent was their biggest fan. That same love of hockey led to Brent meeting Laura. Their winter vacations in the Caribbean with friends were some of his best times. Brent loved to play golf but as the boys always reminded him, he was a better fisherman than golfer. He had big plans to work on his golf game in retirement. Brent was a gentle, kind, and selfless individual. When his family was hoping for a miracle to make him well, he told them "Do not waste a miracle on me, save it for a child who really needs it". With that in mind, in lieu of flowers, memorials in Brent's name to The Make a Wish Foundation of Illinois, 640 North LaSalle Drive, Suite 280, Chicago, IL 60654 would be appreciated. Memorial Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 30, 2020, 4:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville. Due to current health concerns a maximum of 50 individuals are allowed at any given time within the funeral home and CDC guidelines must be followed. A private Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Raphael Catholic Church. For more information call 630-355-0213 or visit www.Friedrich-Jones.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Naperville Sun on Jun. 28, 2020.