My condolences to Brents family and friends... I was deeply saddened by the news of his passing as would all his old friends, classmates and workmates from Regina. Brent and I went to UofR together and worked together at Touché Ross Chartered Accountants until he got the opportunity to move to IPSCO. Brent was a man of conviction, focus and drive; qualities Im sure his sons have learned along the way! Rest In Peace my old friend... youll be missed.



Regina

Friend