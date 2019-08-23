|
Brian Joseph McClowry, age 61, a longtime resident of Naperville, IL, passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his family, after a two year battle with colon cancer. He was born February 11, 1958 in Evergreen Park, IL.
Beloved husband of Sharon L. McClowry (nee Hackett), whom he married September 29, 1984, loving father of eight children: Erin (Matthew) Puzzella, Megan, Sr. Molly, SCTJM, Kari, Brian, Ryan, Anna and Maggie, adored grandfather of Luca Puzzella, devoted son of the late George and Kathleen (nee O'Malley) McClowry, dear brother of Thomas (Sissy) McClowry, Kathleen Hillmer, Colleen (Martin) Schmitt, Patricia (John) Coghlan, Sean (Catherine) McClowry, Sheila (Terry) Gallagher, the late Maureen McClowry and the late George Joseph McClowry, son-in-law of Dorothy and the late James Hackett, brother-in-law of James (Linda) Hackett and John (Michelle) Hackett, fond cousin, uncle, great-uncle and friend of many.
Brian grew up in Evergreen Park and attended Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church & School. He was a 1976 graduate and athlete at Brother Rice High School, Chicago, IL, and proudly contributed two touchdowns to the 1975 City of Chicago Prep Bowl 26-0 victory. He earned degrees in Economics and Finance from Illinois State University and worked as an insurance agent for many years, most recently for COUNTRY Financial in Naperville.
Brian was a man of deep faith and a devoted parishioner of St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church in Naperville. He was an avid supporter of his children's sports and activities, and he especially enjoyed attending cross country meets and coaching soccer. Brian loved celebrating all things Irish,
being active, and creating memories with his wife and eight children. His love for Christ and his spirit of determination, courage, and hard work have inspired many. May the luck of the Irish be with him always.
Visitation will be held Sunday, August 25, 2019, 2:00-7:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill Street, Naperville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, August 26, 10:00 AM at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church, 2220 Lisson Rd., Naperville.
Interment: SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Naperville.
A luncheon reception will follow back at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family in honor of Brian.
Published in the Naperville Sun on Aug. 23, 2019