Brian Keith Bachman Obituary
Brian Keith Bachman, 52, was tragically taken from us Thursday April 18, 2019. Brian was born September 26, 1966 in Oak Park Illinois. He grew up and attended school in Naperville Illinois. Brian worked for Hilton as a Sous-chef. Brian loved to play softball and baseball and was an avid White Sox, Blackhawks and Bears fan. Brian is survived by his loving parents Jack and Jeanette Bachman; sister, Jackie "Suzie" Oliver and husband Joe; nephews, Frankie and Joey; Uncle Joe and Aunt Janice Jakubielski; Aunt Claire and Uncle Jerry Schmidt; and many cousins, Leon "Butch", Lisa, Cheryl, Bobby, Joe J., Laura, Annie and Joe S. As well as many, many friends. He is preceded in death by his brother Erich and his two dogs Roxy and Dotty. A memorial service will be held at Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington St., Naperville on Wednesday April 24th from 3pm-8pm with a prayer service at 7pm. Info 630-355-0264. www.beidelmankunschfh.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Apr. 21, 2019
