Bruce J. Ebert, age 84, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1982, formerly of Setauket, Long Island, NY, passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Edward Hospital in Naperville. He was born September 20, 1934 in Queens, NY.Beloved husband of Alice M. Ebert (nee Carlson), whom he married April 22, 1961, loving father of Barbara Stoll of Oswego, IL and Carolyn (David) Richter of Chicago, adored grandfather of Caitlin (Greg) Baker, Meghan Stoll and Thomas Stoll, Jr., loving father-in-law of Thomas Stoll, devoted son of the late John and Helyn (nee Lennon), dear brother-in-law of Patricia (George) Leon of North Myrtle Beach, SC, fond uncle of Brett Leon and Kimberly (Palmer) Giddings great-uncle of Grace Fuller Giddings and friend of many. Bruce grew up in Queens, NY, was a graduate of St. John's Preparatory School and earned a B.A. in Economics from St. John's University. He served in the U.S. Army National Guard for eight years.Bruce worked for many years in the insurance industry and achieved the designation of Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU). He specialized in commercial insurance and was employed for many years with American International Group (AIG), New York City and later with Esser Hayes Insurance Group Inc. in Naperville. Bruce was a longtime member of SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Naperville where he served as a Eucharistic minister. He also served as a Eucharistic minister at Edward Hospital in Naperville and volunteered at St. Patrick's Residence in Naperville. Bruce enjoyed playing tennis at the Naperville Racquet Club in Naperville.Visitation Monday, February 18, 2019, 4:00-7:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL.Additional Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 19, 2019, 9:00 - 10:00 AM at St. Patrick's Residence, 1400 Brookdale Rd., Naperville, IL.A Mass of Christian Burial will follow Tuesday, 10:00 AM at St. Patrick's Residence.Interment: SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Naperville.In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bruce may be made to: St. Patrick's Residence, 1400 Brookdale Rd., Naperville, IL 60563, (630) 416-6565, www.stpatricksresidence.orgFor more information, please call (630) 355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com Published in the Naperville Sun on Feb. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary