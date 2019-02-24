Bruce Martynowicz passed away in Chandler, Arizona on Thursday, February 21st with family and friends nearby. He will be sorely missed and fondly remembered by all those lucky enough to have known him in life.Bruce was born to Henry and Sylvia Martynowicz in Chicago, IL in March of 1959. After graduating from Western Illinois University, he married his college sweetheart, Phyllis, who he loved unconditionally until his passing 34-years later. Together they raised three children; Daniel, Catherine and Jennifer. He was always there for his family and friends - no matter the situation, you could always count on Bruce to lend a helping hand and warm smile. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis, his three children, their spouses Emma, Philip and, Jason, and two grandchildren, Kiera and Harper, also his sister Cindy Clark and family. May he rest in peace in the eternal Kingdom of God. A memorial mass will be held on Friday, March 1st at 10:30 am at St. Raphael Church in Naperville. Donations to Catholic Charities or The in lieu flowers. Published in the Naperville Sun on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary