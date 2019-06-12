Calvin Gene Chopp, 82, of Naperville, IL died Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Silverado Memory Care. He was born November 5, 1936, in Shell Lake, WI to Frank and Marie Chopp. Calvin graduated from Shell Lake High School and completed two years of college when his brother's name came up in the military draft. Jerry enlisted and Calvin decided to enlist too in the United States Army in 1956, they were stationed in Germany for two years. During that time Calvin became a Marksman, M-1 and bar rifle expert and demolition specialist. Upon return, he completed his undergraduate degree in Chemistry at UW-Eau Claire.Calvin began working in semiconductor sales at CTS Knights in Sandwich, IL where he met his wife, Merilee. They were married in December of 1967, moved to Lombard, IL and eventually resided in Naperville, IL (1978) as he continued his life long career in Product Sales for Motorola.During Calvin's life, he enjoyed many hobbies and traveled abroad for his work. He was a very talented golfer, bowler, and tennis player (on the Motorola tennis team). Incorporating work and golf, many deals and friendships were formulated on the golf course. Calvin also enjoyed putting on magic shows; always appreciative of a good audience. After retiring at the age of 55, he played cards with his buddies and spent time reading and researching financial markets. After becoming a proud grandparent, much of his time was spent with his daughter and his three grandchildren. He gave them his time and lots of laughs; Calvin adored his grandchildren.He is survived by his daughter, Brenda Conti and son-in-law, Bobby Conti; grandchildren: Ryan Conti, Colin Conti and Evan Conti; brother: Jerry Chopp and his wife Peggy. Calvin was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Marie Chopp.A visitation will be held from 10-11 AM on Monday, June 17th at Skinner Funeral Home in Shell Lake, WI with a service beginning at 11. The burial will follow at Shell Lake Cemetery. Published in the Naperville Sun on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary