Cara N. Cymbala
Cara N. Cymbala, age 29, of Naperville, IL died on August 11, 2020. She was born in Chicago, IL to her parents Zenon and Patty Cymbala. She was passionate about horses and as a child became a skilled equestrian competing in several tournaments. She later suffered a back injury from constant training that forced her to retire from the sport. At age 12, her mother passed away leaving only her father to raise her. Even thru her struggles she remained positive and loved life. Cara graduated from Purdue University with a degree in Business. She was loyal, compassionate and creative. She loved music, travel, arts, crafts and adored animals. She is loved by all of us and will be greatly missed.

Cara is survived by her uncle Daniel Cymbala of Nashville, TN; her uncle Sonny Brockett (Donna) and their children Sunny and Stormy from Hartsville, TN; her aunt Kathy Chaney (Bill) from Pulaski, TN; her uncle Bill Rittenberry (Suzy) and their son Evan from Gallatin, TN, daughter Sarah Buchanan (Dusty) from Knoxville, TN; and her boyfriend Kevin Auer from Indianapolis, IN.

A private service will be held at Harpeth Hills Memorial Gardens in Nashville, TN at 2pm Tuesday August 18, 2020

In lieu of flowers, a donation in her name can be made to Ready Set Ride, P.O. Box 1113, Plainfield, IL 60544 (A 501c3 with horses for special needs children )


Published in Naperville Sun on Aug. 16, 2020.
Harpeth Hills Memorial Gardens
