Carlene Ann Gruber, age 63, a resident of Naperville, passed away peacefully on February 5, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born October 22, 1955 in Paterson, NJ. Carlene is survived by her husband of 40 years James Gruber; daughter Amanda Gruber; father Robert V. Costantin; brother Robert (Patty Bucco) Costantin; sister Michele Costantin; siblings-in-law Jerome (Carol) Gruber Jr., William (Claudia) Gruber Sr., Jeanne (Todd Poland) Bratsofolis, Suzanne Gruber, and Judith Gruber; numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her mother Alice Ruth Costantin nee Rigney; mother-in-law Dale Ann Gruber nee Perrett; father-in-law Jerome Martin Gruber. Carlene loved landscaping and working in her backyard garden. She enjoyed being a craft show exhibitor. Carlene was an avid fan of both the NY Giants and the Green Bay Packers, and loved her 7&7's. Most of all, she loved her family dearly, and she will be deeply missed. Family and friends to gather Saturday, February 16 for 1:00 PM Memorial Visitation until time of Memorial Service 5:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services 44 S. Mill St. Naperville, IL 60540. For those wishing to leave a lasting tribute to Carlene's memory, donations in lieu of flowers to the at 1801 S Meyers Rd. Suite 100, Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181 would be appreciated. For more information, please call (630)355-0213. For full obituary, please visit friedrichjones.com