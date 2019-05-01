Home

Services
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Lisle Cemetery
Lisle, IL
View Map
Carol Jean Osterland Obituary
Carol Jean Osterland, age 83, a lifelong resident of Naperville, IL passed away on April 29, 2019 in Naperville. She was born on April 29, 1936 in Aurora, IL to the late Ethel and Raymond "Lindy" Rickert. Carol is survived by her husband of 13 years Otto A. Osterland; children Diane (Don) Hornig andDave (Deb) Lehmann; step-children Deb (John) D'Alessandro, Steve (Cindy) Osterland, and Bob (Kirstie) Osterland; grandchildren Steven Thome, Stephanie and Jake Lehmann; 6 step-grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren. Carol spent her career working at Nichols Library until her retirement. She was an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs. She was loved by many and will be deeply missed. Visitation will be Friday, May 3 4:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services 44 S. Mill St. Naperville, IL 60540. A funeral Service will take place on Saturday, May 4, 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Lisle Cemetery, Lisle, IL. For those wishing to leave a lasting tribute to Carol's memory, donations to Naper Settlement at 523 S. Webster St. Naperville, IL 60540 would be appreciated. For more information please call (630)355-0213 or visit friedrichjones.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on May 1, 2019
