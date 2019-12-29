|
Carol Jean Sprafka (nee Pressler), age 75, a Naperville, Illinois resident since 1973, passed away on December 21st after a long battle. She was born March 6, 1944 in Hull, Iowa.
Dearest to her heart was her beloved husband of 51 years, John, whom she married July 4, 1968. Loving mother of John Jr. (Melissa) of Missouri City, Texas, Patti Wagner (Tom Beata) of River Forest, Illinois, Ann Stuart (Colin) of Harvard, Illinois. Adored grandmother of Jack and Mark Sprafka. Cherished sister to Jim Pressler (Sue), and aunt to Katherine and Ted (Sarah). Loved by extended family members and very dear friends and neighbors. Devoted daughter of the late Edward and Bertha (nee Wolff).
Carol grew up in Hastings, Nebraska. She graduated with the Class of 1962 from Hastings Senior High. She received a Bachelors of English and Education from the University of Nebraska, Lincoln where she was an active member in the Alpha Omicron Pi sorority. She pursued her passion of literature and received a Masters of Library Science from Dominican University, Illinois. Carol taught for 46 years and devoted herself to teach people of all ages.
Carol's life-long passion for education included scholastics, health and spirituality. She loved gardening, yoga, dancing, and cooking. She was a very giving soul who's motto was to "Pay it Forward." A memorial will be planned for a later date.
Published in the Naperville Sun on Dec. 29, 2019