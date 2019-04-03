Carol Shalla passed away March 29, 2019. She was born in Rochester, NY and lived in different areas of the country including California and Illinois. She retired in Naperville, Illinois before she moved to Jacksonville in 2012.Carol was employed at the Kodak Corporation when she lived in Rochester. Later in Illinois she became a real estate broker and worked from the Old English Prudential agency in Naperville.Carol is survived by her loving husband of 26 years, Leon; daughters, Barbara (David) Brown, Eileen (Patrick) Campbell, Jennifer (Jeff) Smith, Cassandra (Mark) Yost, and Marianne Janssen; grandchildren, Brianna, Patrick, Mitchell, Victoria, Kelsey, Brandon, Shane, Brittany, Mason, Ross, Dillon, and Grant; great grandchildren, Logan and Lilly. She was predeceased by her son Stephen and granddaughter, Caitlyn Marie.A Gathering will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 3, 2019, in the Chapel of Quinn-Shalz Funeral Home, 3600 Third Street South, Jacksonville Beach, FL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, April 4, 2019 in St. Paul's Catholic Church of Jacksonville Beach, with Reverend William Kelly as Celebrant.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Mayo Clinic, 4500 San Pablo Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32224.Please visit our online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home, Jacksonville Beach, FL. Published in the Naperville Sun on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary