Carolyn M. Warren, a resident of Naperville since 1970, passed away peacefully on May 31, 2020 at her home. Carolyn is survived by her loving sons, Timothy (Lisa) Warren and Banks (Sue) Warren; her cherished grandchildren, Alex, Victoria, Caitlyn, Jared, Ben III, Kelsey and Chloe Warren; and her dear brother, Buddy (Joan) McEachern. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ben H. Warren; her loving son, Ben (Kris) Warren, Jr.; and her dear parents, L.B. and Ella McEachern. Carolyn loved to be out among the beauty of her gardens. She was a very active member of the Cress Creek Garden Club and the Youth Ministry at Community United Methodist Church. Throughout her life she enjoyed reading and watching college football and NASCAR. Carolyn was an amazing cook and was truly at home in the kitchen. She also loved dogs, especially Aza. Carolyn will be deeply missed by all who loved her. For those who would like to leave a lasting tribute to Carolyn's life, memorial donations may be directed to the Wounded Warrior Project. A private family memorial service will be held to celebrate the life of Carolyn M. Warren. A private inurnment will be at the First Presbyterian Church Columbarium in Hilton Head, SC. Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville was entrusted with arrangements. For information please call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Naperville Sun on Jun. 3, 2020.