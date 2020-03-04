Home

Edwards Memorial Center - Lakewood
11020 S. Tacoma Way
Lakewood, WA 98499
(253) 584-6000

Catherine Rose Schumacher

Catherine Rose Schumacher Obituary
Catherine "Cathi" Rose (Grenier) Schumacher, a beloved mother, sister, wife, grandmother, and friend, passed away on February 26, 2020 in Seattle, Washington.

Cathi is survived by her husband of more than 62 years, Martin, sons, Matthew and John, daughter, Gretchen, son-in-law, John (McClellan), daughters-in-law, Andrea and Peggy (Haber), and cherished granddaughter, Madeline. Cathi is preceded in death by her son, Mark, and brothers, Louie, Jim and Dick.

Cathi was born on December 21, 1931 in Tacoma, Washington to the late Edward and Marie (Meier) Grenier. She graduated from Seattle University in 1953 with a Bachelor's Degree in Education, and in 1958 from her alma mater with a Master's in Education. Cathi and Marty met while attending Seattle University, married in 1957, and following the birth of their first two children, relocated to Illinois in 1963. Known for her dedication and creativity, Cathi was revered in the Lisle, Illinois School District and went on to complete a teaching career spanning nearly 40 years. Cathi was a very active member of the "Naper Squares" square dance club, a gifted floral designer with the Naper Settlement's "Weed Ladies," and an all around avid gardener. She was known for her contributions to the witty and informative annual family Christmas letters and regular Naper Squares newsletters. Cathi was also a devoted member of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Naperville, Illinois, and a loyal Cubs fan. Cathi will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved her.

A funeral service is scheduled for Saturday, March 7 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 5050 8th Avenue NE, Seattle, Washington 98105, at 11:00 AM, with a viewing at 10:30 AM. Off-site reception to follow. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Cathi's life. Flowers and condolences may be sent to Edwards Memorial Funeral Homes, 11020 S. Tacoma Way, Lakewood, Washington 98499 in advance of the service.
Published in the Naperville Sun on Mar. 4, 2020
