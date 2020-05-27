On Monday, May 25, 2020, Charlene Behrends, loving wife and mother of one child, passed away after a prolonged illness at the age of 66.
Charlene was born on May 4, 1954 in Urbana, IL to Mark and Eunice (nee Comer) Hettinger. She received a bachelor's and master's degree in elementary education from Illinois State University (ISU). Her first teaching position was at Epiphany Catholic School in Normal, IL and then ISU's laboratory school, Metcalf. She moved to Naperville and taught at Steeple Run Elementary School for a year and then moved to the new school, River Woods Elementary School, and taught there for 26 years. While at Metcalf she was nominated for Illinois teacher of the year and then at River Woods she was the honored teacher at a Kane County Cougars game throwing out the first pitch. She loved her students through the years and could tell you who was in almost every class dating back to Epiphany, along with their siblings and parents.
On April 12, 1980 she married Steve Behrends. They raised one daughter, Ashley, who made them extremely happy by getting her degree from ISU too.
Charlene had a passion for reading and loved her monthly book club meetings. She enjoyed her volunteer work with the Jeanine Nicarico Literacy Foundation and at her granddaughter's grade school. All other tasks took a distant second place as she planned her entire week around going to St. John of the Cross in Western Springs, IL to work in the LRC. Her granddaughters were the loves of her life and spending time with them meant the world to her.
Charlene was preceded in death by her mother and father. She is survived by her husband, Steve of 40 years, her daughter, Ashley Behrends (Matthew) Landek of Western Springs, two granddaughters, Reagan, 8, and Morgan, 10 months, sisters, Alice (Jim) Hettinger Kaufman, Mary (Rod) Hettinger Milsap and Julie Hettinger, all of Philo, IL. Nephews, Mark Kaufman, Austin Craig, Tyler Knapp and Josh Millsap and nieces, Whitney Craig, Emma Knapp, and Lacy Millsap.
A memorial visitation will be held Friday, May 29, 2020, 4:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL. Due to the current health crisis, the visitation will be limited to 10 people at a time.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, June 1, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Bongard, IL.
Inurnment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bongard.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: St. Thomas Catholic School, 311 E. Madison Street, Philo, IL 61864, Mailing Address: PO Box 266, Philo, IL 61864, (217) 359-4224, www.stthomasphilo.org or Jeanine Nicarico Memorial Literacy Fund, 203 W. Hillside, Naperville, IL 60540-5689, (630) 420-6300, http://www.nicaricoliteracyfund.org/
For more information, please call (630) 355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in Naperville Sun on May 27, 2020.