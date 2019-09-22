|
Charles D. "Chuck" Price, age 86, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1967, passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at his home. He was born April 27, 1933 in Eau Claire, WI.
Beloved husband of Peg Price (nee Nelson), whom he married Nov. 19, 1953, loving father of Steven (Pam) Price and Timothy (Debra) Price, both of Naperville, adored grandfather of Amanda (Joe) Arand and Scott Price, devoted son of the late Joseph and Ragna (nee Bandoli) Price, dear brother of Richard (Dreema) Price, David (Phyllis) Price, Edith (the late Robert) Glomsky, Mary (the late Dexter) Defnet, Michael (Ginny) Price and Joseph (Laura) Price, fond uncle, great-uncle and friend of many.
Chuck grew up in Eau Claire, WI, attended St. Patrick's Grade School and High School and served in the U.S. Army from 1953-1955, stationed in Germany. He was a 1959 graduate of the University of Wisconsin at Eau Claire where he earned bachelor of science degrees in Math and Physics. Chuck was employed for over 30 years with Western Electric Company/ Lucent Technologies, retiring as a senior engineer in 1989.
Chuck was an active member of the Kiwanis Club of Naperville and a recipient of the Kiwanis of the Year and Hixson awards. He was a longtime member of St. Raphael Catholic Church, served on the Maplebrook II Home Owner's Association and was one of the original board members for the Naperville Heritage Society. Chuck enjoyed fishing, golfing and was an avid volunteer in the community.
Visitation Monday, September 23, 2019, 5:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill Street, Naperville.
Family and friends will meet Tuesday, September 24th to celebrate a 10:30 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 1215 Modaff Rd., Naperville. Military honors will follow.
Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Chuck's memory may be made to a .
For more information, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213.
Published in the Naperville Sun on Sept. 22, 2019