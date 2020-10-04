Charles J. "Chuck" Henczel, age 85, a lifelong resident of Naperville, IL, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield, IL after a two month illness and a broken heart resulting from his beloved wife Dolly's death in May 2020. He was born July 17, 1935 in Chicago, IL.
Beloved husband of 62 years to the late Sophie M. "Dolly" Henczel (nee Klimczak), whom he married October 26, 1957 and who preceded him in death on May 21, 2020, loving father of David (Denise Padilla) Henczel of Yorkville, IL and Phillip Henczel of Aurora, IL, former father-in-law of Peggy Parkins of Earlville, IL, adored grandfather of Angie Henczel, Charlie (Anna) Henczel and the late Robert Swonke, cherished great-grandfather of Brandon (Vanessa Medina) Alexander, Levi (Grace Keller) Alexander, Austin Dobson, Daniel Hoffmann and Annistyn Hoffmann, great-great-grandfather of Mateo Alexander, devoted son of the late Joseph and Blanche (nee Smith) Henczel, dear brother of Joseph (Joy) Henczel of Winfield, IL, nephew of Mary (the late Ronald) Henczel, fond brother-in-law, cousin, uncle, great-uncle and friend of many.
Chuck grew up in Naperville, attended SS. Peter & Paul Grade School and was a graduate of Naperville High School. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and owned and operated Mid Central Electronics on Ogden Avenue in Naperville for over twenty years.
Chuck was a was a member of SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church and Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873. He was also a proud member of the Loyal Order of the Moose and was a member of Naperville Lodge 1290 and Downers Grove Lodge 1535. Chuck held the highest degree of the order, The Pilgrim Degree of Merit.
Chuck was an avid golfer and traveler, especially enjoying trips to Las Vegas and Palm Springs, CA with his wife, Dolly.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 7, 2020, 4:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, October 8, 11:00 AM at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 36 N. Ellsworth St., Naperville.
Interment will follow at SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Naperville.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Chuck's memory can be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis,TN 38105, 1-800-822-6344, www.stjude.org
or Moose Charities Inc, 155 S International Drive, Mooseheart, IL 60539, (630) 966-2200, http://www.mooseheart.org/
For more information, please call (630) 355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com