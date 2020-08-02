Charles Robert Seidel, 74 of Lemont, Illinois passed away on July 28, 2020 in Estero, Florida. There will be a Celebration of Life Memorial Concert at the Naperville Millennium Carillon on Tuesday, August 18th at 7:00 PM at Rotary Hill in Naperville, Illinois.



Chuck was born in Lemont, Illinois to Robert and Edna Seidel on December 4, 1945. He was a proud Drake University graduate where he earned his Bachelor of Science in Education Degree. Following this, he earned his Masters Degree in Education Administration from Northern Illinois University. He began his successful career in education as a teacher in Darien Illinois and later a principal in Woodridge School District 68 from 1976-1987. He retired from his beloved career as the principal of Brookdale Elementary School in Naperville School District 204 in 2004 after 17 wonderful years. Being a principal was one of the greatest joys of his life.



Chuck was a proud founder of the Naperville Millennium Carillon in Naperville, Illinois. He was an actively involved Rotarian in Naperville, Illinois as well as Estero, Florida. He was a member of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Naperville as well as St. Leo Catholic Church in Bonita Springs, Florida. Chuck's greatest joys in life were his daughter, Kate, his two grandchildren, Stella and Camille (his "monkeys"), his dog, Gracie and the deep friendships he established throughout his life.



Chuck is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Edna Seidel. Chuck is survived by his former spouse, Jane Gorman, his daughter, Kate Schroeder, his son-in-law, Alex Schroeder and his two grandchildren, Stella and Camille Schroeder.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in his name to an animal shelter of your personal choice.



As a family, we'd like to sincerely thank all the members of the Brookdale Staff, the Rotary Club and the Naperville and Estero communities. All of which meant the world to Chuck.





