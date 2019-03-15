|
Charles T. "Charlie" Reice, age 92, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1962, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at his home. He was born June 3, 1926 in Philadelphia, PA.Charles was a proud World War II U.S. Army veteran and a participant in the D-Day invasion of Normandy, France and The Battle of the Bulge.Visitation Tuesday, March 19, 2019, 4:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill Street, Naperville, IL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 20, 11:00 AM at SS. Peter Paul Catholic Church, 36 N. Ellsworth St., Naperville. Following the funeral mass, family and friends are invited to join in procession to the Mausoleum of the Holy Apostles in SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Naperville for committal services and military honors . A complete obituary will appear in the Sunday, March 24th edition of the Naperville Sun. For more information, please call (630) 355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Mar. 15, 2019