Charles T. "Charlie" Reice, age 92, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1962, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at his home. He was born June 3, 1926 in Philadelphia, PA.Beloved husband of 64 years to the late Regina F. Reice (nee Brown), whom he married August 25, 1951 and who preceded him in death on November 27, 2015, loving father of Linda Dieter, Regina (Steven) Dutcher, Charlene (Richard) Piereth, Sharon Harvey and Charles (Catherine) Reice, Jr., cherished grandfather of Bonny (Greg) Schmuttenmaer, Brandon (Kory) Dieter and Holly (Randy) Mutz; Kelly (Hank) Scott, Kevin (Katie) Piereth, Kristopher Piereth, Kyle (Chelsea) Piereth and Sam Piereth; Luke Eller and Eric (Samantha) Eller; Charlie Reice and Caitlin Reice, dear great-grandfather of Joe Herbst, Knox Piereth, Kash Piereth, Sydney Piereth, Ellie Piereth, Parker Piereth, and Greyson and Reese Schmuttenmaer, devoted son of the late Charles T., Sr. and Frances (nee Thompson) Reice, dear brother of Frances (the late Joseph) Meyers, fond brother-in-law of Mary Ruth (the late Louis) Szalejko, dear uncle, great-uncle and friend of many. Charles enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1944 immediately after graduating from high school. He was a member of the 17th Airborne Division and the 82nd Airborne Division, serving in Germany France, Belgium and Holland and participating in the D-Day invasion of Normandy, France, The Battle of the Bulge and the Occupation of Germany during and after World War II. Charles rotated home New Year's Day 1946 on the Queen Mary and later participated in the Victory Day Parade on January 1946 down 5th Avenue in New York City. Following his discharge from Fort Bragg, NC, Charles earned a BA in Finance and Accounting from Ryder College in Trenton, NJ. He accepted his first job out of college at Price Waterhouse Co. in Philadelphia as a Public Accountant, took a job with Campbell Soup Co. in Camden, NJ and transferred to Chicago in 1962. While working for Campbell Soup, he attended the University of Chicago and took an elite Business Program for one year in Management Development.Charles was employed as Assistant Treasurer at Amphenol (later Amphenol Borg Electronics Corporation and later Bunker Ramo) in Oak Brook, IL. He also served as Vice President of Finance at Chamberlain Manufacturing in Elmhurst, IL and was Vice President of Finance & Chief Financial Officer at Carson Pirie Scott & Co. in Chicago, where he retired in 1988.