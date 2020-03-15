|
Charles ("Chuck") Walsh, age 86, died peacefully at home on March 6, 2020 with his family at his side. Chuck was born on February 22, 1934 in Chicago to Charles and Catherine (Docherty) Walsh. He was the dear brother of Kay, Charlotte, Alice, Marjorie, Jim, Anne Marie, and Danny. He attended St. Patrick's High School in Chicago, St. Norbert's College in Wisconsin, and earned an MBA at the University of Chicago. He practiced as a CPA for many years and had a long and distinguished career in business. His accomplishments included his role as Chief Financial Officer and world-wide board member at Ogilvie and Mather, one of the world's largest advertising agencies.
He and his family lived in several cities throughout the country, including Naperville, Illinois; Janesville, Wisconsin, Los Angeles, California; New Canaan, Connecticut, and finally, Gaithersburg, Maryland. Through it all, he remained a life long fan of the Chicago Cubs and Notre Dame football. He was a veteran of the Korean War and a devout Catholic. He attended daily mass with his wife Helene and was a long time parishioner at Our Lady of Mercy in Potomac. Most of all, he was a wonderful and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend, He was a kind and generous man who touched the lives of all he met. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years Helene (Hayes); his children Charles Mark, Matthew (Martha), Megan (Bill) Plummer, Timothy (Michelle), Luke (Amy), John and Kerry; grandchildren: Morgan (Matt) Hebert, Brennan Plummer, Connor, Peyton (Eric) Housman, Amanda, Brogan Plummer, Cullen Plummer, Ryan Plummer, Luke Plummer, Tim, Charlie, Will, Dolan Plummer, Tommy, Ronan, Elizabeth and Grace; and great grandchildren Gabriel Hebert, Charlotte Hebert and Griffin Housman.
Published in the Naperville Sun on Mar. 15, 2020