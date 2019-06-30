Charlotte Rickert Fenner passed away at age 90, on Tuesday, June 18th in Birmingham, AL. Charlotte was born in 1929 and raised in Naperville, Il where she worked at Oswald's drug store, graduated Naperville High School in 1947 and attended North Central College. She had a perpetual sparkle in her eye and dedicated her life in service to her family, friends and the communities in which she lived. Charlotte was a Sunday school teacher at Grace E.U.B. Church and, later at Knox Presbyterian Church, a Cub Scout den mother and an officer in the League of Women Voters. She loved the arts, international travel, her flower gardens and most of all spending time with and helping her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Charlotte was predeceased by her mother and father, Mable and Herman Rickert, a sister Dorothy Rickert, former husband Gordon Fenner and grandson Jordan Estes. Charlotte is survived by her sons, Grant Fenner (Renee) of L'Anse, MI/Memphis, TN; Gary Fenner (Joyce) of Fordland, MO. In addition, Charlotte is survived by her four grandchildren, Jennifer Walton (Gary) of Birmingham, Tellur Fenner of Ukiah, CA, Jakob Fenner of Fordland, MO and Dustin Estes of Hernando, MS along with six great-grandchildren.



Private ceremonies honoring Charlotte's memory will be held in Fordland, MO, Naperville, Il and Tintagel in Cornwall, England. Shine on Cha-Cha!! Published in the Naperville Sun on June 30, 2019