|
|
Chris Casey Chrisman, age 68, a resident of Warrenville, IL since 1984, brother in Christ, devoted husband, father, Pop Pop, brother and inspiration to many, ran into the arms of Jesus Saturday, April 4, 2020 surrounded by his wife, children and siblings. Although we are grieving we are also rejoicing that Chris is now with his Heavenly Father and his loving parents. We can almost hear the celebration and take comfort in knowing that Chris is now residing in a place he has anticipated for many years.
Chris was born on August 24, 1951 in Ottumwa, IA and grew up in Hedrick, IA. His parents brought him up to love the Lord and serve others and that is what he did every day of his life. After graduating from Ottumwa High School in 1969 he served in the U.S. Navy on three tours during the Vietnam War. On his return, Chris attended Indian Hills College, Ottumwa where he obtained his degree in Computer Science.
Chris retired from IT management at Verizon and began his tenure at Community Christian Church in Naperville as the Director of First Impressions in 2010. His giftedness in this role was unsurpassed and he made an indelible imprint in countless lives for Christ over the years.
Chris had an insatiable love for all people and his servant's heart was evident every day and in every interaction. His unshakeable faith in Christ inspired his leadership, mentorship and his relationships.
Chris will be missed more than words can express. We know we will be reunited with him one day, and when we are, we will never have to say goodbye to him again.
Chris was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Anna Maude Chrisman. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Bonnie, his children, Ryan (Jess), Marcus (Brooke), Brad (Laura), Rubin (Amie), Lindsay (Shawn), and his grandchildren, Brayden, Cameron, & Carter Chrisman; Levi & Austin Williams; Jillian, Claire and Luke Malcolm; Easton Malcolm, and Gladys Chrisman and his sisters, Judy, Dinah, Nana, Sherri (Monte) and Chuck (Dana) and numerous nieces and nephews.
Military honors will be held in the future at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. A celebration of Chris's life will be held at Community Christian Church in Naperville at a date to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to The Chris C. Chrisman Student Community Scholarship at Community Christian Church. Gifts can be made online at https://communitychristian.org/give/ (include "Chrisman Memorial" in the memo line under "StuCo Scholarships.") Gifts can also be mailed to Community Christian Church at 1635 Emerson Lane, Naperville, IL 60540, (630) 388-5000.
Arrangements by?Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL.
For more information, please call (630) 355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Apr. 8, 2020